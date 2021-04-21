Kapil Sharma is one of the best Indian comedians of the current generation. While his stand-up skills need no introduction, it’s his spontaneity that makes everyone go crazy. One such funny moment happened when his show was graced by Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma.

It was back in 2016 when Ranbir along with Aishwarya and Anushka appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for promoting Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. While Anushka joined later, Ranbir and Aish had a gala time with the comedian host.

As we all know, Ranbir Kapoor has always carried that casanova image and has never shied away from confessing his love secrets in front of everyone. Sharing his experience of working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actor shared that he always thought of working with beauty and with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, his dreams came true.

After sharing his experience, Ranbir shook his hand with Aishwarya and kissed on it, only to get a reaction from Kapil Sharma. Taking a funny dig at Ranbir by calling him an innocent flirt. He says, “Itna innocent flirt hai na, kab karke nikal jaata hai, kanokan khabar nahi hoti” (He’s such an innocent flirt, no one gets a clue when he flirts).

Here’s the full episode:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLhLj85bd_M

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting line up of projects. He will be next seen in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Luv Ranjan’s next romantic comedy, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy.

Reportedly, Ranbir’s Brahmastra will be pushed ahead due to the ongoing pandemic and high alert in Maharashtra. Sources say the last and final schedule of the Ranbir- Alia Bhatt starrer will witness a delay due to shooting restrictions in Maharashtra.

