Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Arjun Bijlani Is Missing His Son; Check Out His Latest Post!

Television actor Arjun is currently shooting in Cape Town for “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11” and, being away from him is missing his son. Arjun posted a video collage on Instagram on Thursday to share his sentiments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clip features moments shared between him and his son. “To my dearest son, never forget that I love you, and that I will always have your back. Whatever will come your way, know that you will always have my guidance and support. I love you! #missing #myboy #capetown,” Arjun wrote as the caption.

Arjun Bijlani’s co-contestants in the Rohit Shetty-anchored game show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 include Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Mahekk Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Nikki Tamboli may be rival contestants on the adventure reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11”, but they sure seem to have struck a bond while shooting for the show in Cape Town. A series of pictures Arjun posted on Wednesday shows the two stars are having a good time together.

In three pictures that Arjun posted on Instagram, the two can be seen posing in a park. Arjun looks stylish in a sleeveless blue jacket with black jeans. He completes his look with shades and holds a black jacket in his hand. Nikki looked pretty in a white crop top, pink shorts and a black jacket.

What are your thoughts on Arjun Bijlani’s video? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Breaking! Pearl V Puri Denied Bail In R*pe Case; Next Hearing To Take Place In Upcoming Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube