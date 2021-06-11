Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular artists in India. The Saki Saki singer enjoys a massive fan following on social media with 58 million followers on Instagram. The beauty is also seen in Indian Idol 12 as one of the judges and today, we bring you a throwback of the time when she was linked to contestant Vibhor Parashar and he compared her to the Khans in the industry.

Vibhor was one of the finalists of Indian Idol season 10 and Neha happened to be one of the judges on the show.

Talking about the dating rumours with Neha Kakkar, Vibhor Parashar told Bollywoodlife, “You should take it as a rumour. People have sh*t mentality. If someone is helping you build your career, it is because they see some talent in you. Just because I don’t tag her as didi (sister) on Instagram, everyone starts thinking that she is my girlfriend.”

The singer continued and added, “I’m Vibhor Parashar because of her. I really respect her and people know me because of her and obviously, also because of my hard work. So, I don’t even feel like responding to these rumours. Mera dimaag kharab hota hai when I hear these things (I get irritated when I hear these things).”

Praising Neha Kakkar, Vibhor Parashar further said, “People don’t understand that this negativity might hamper someone’s mentality. She has worked quite hard and today she is above all the Khans. So this is totally wrong,” concluded Parashar, pledging everyone to stop spreading negativity.”

Meanwhile, Neha recently celebrated her 33rd birthday and her husband Rohanpreet Singh gave the best surprise birthday party. The singer shared the pictures on her social media expressing her love for her husband.

