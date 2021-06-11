FIR is one of the reunions that’s high in demand among fans. The show featuring Aamir Ali, Kavita Kaushik, Kiku Sharda, Gopi Bhalla and Sandeep Aanand, can make you any day of the year. We’re badly the team, but sadly, there’s no word if the show is coming back or not.

Aamir Ali gave a pleasant surprise to fans yesterday by sharing a lovely throwback picture of the FIR team. The picture had him, Kavita Kaushik, Kiku Sharda and Gopi Bhalla having fun in a swimming pool. The actor hashtagged the picture with #Memories.

Have a look:

What are your thoughts? Do you want a reunion of FIR? Share with us through comments.

Earlier this year, Aamir Ali was back in the news due to her love life. Months after split from Sanjeeda Shaikh, he was spotted with a mystery woman.

For the unversed, it was early last year when rumours around trouble in paradise began doing the rounds. It was a close friend who confirmed the split in a conversation with Hindustan Times. “The couple seems to have mutually decided to separate. They have decided to live and let live. While Sanjeeda’s work has been a good excuse to be apart and gauge the situation, the couple apparently has been facing some personal issues as well. Only time will tell if this arrangement is permanent or not,” said the source.

Sanjeeda Shaikh had even cryptically reacted to the post back then. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “I value my privacy and personal life.” Aamir Ali, on the other hand, refrained from talking about the relationship. He instead channelled all his energy towards his daughter, who the couple welcomed via surrogacy.

