What’s Shah Rukh Khan’s next film is so 2020 because now we know he’s doing Pathan (though it’s still not officially announced) next. But, with the changing year, there’s a new question of what’s next after Pathan? SRKians are waiting for their favourite star to make a big-screen comeback for over two and a half years now.

Even now, reports state that YRF is planning to book Eid 2022 for Pathan, which takes the waiting period for fans well over three years and few more months. Yesterday, reports stated that Shah is set to jump straight into Rajkumar Hirani’s film with the backdrop of immigration.

But it seems Shah Rukh Khan has also already started to work on Atlee‘s next. Why do we say so? Because someone really close to the star visited the ‘sets’ of Atlee’s film. Yes, there’s no mention of the star anywhere or even the movie but let’s join the dots and figure out what do we find out.

The ‘close’ person to Shah Rukh Khan we’re talking about is Pooja Dadlani, his current manager. She’s the one who accompanies SRK at every event and party, even shooting on the sets. She has posted a photo from the sets of Atlee’s film (still unclear) and has thanked him.

In her Instagram story, Pooja shared a selfie wearing an extra-protective mask, and she has thanked Atlee in the caption for the same. She wrote, “Thank you @atlee47 for my extra protective gear on sets!! And it makes me look super cool and different too!!” There’s a chance she’s there accompanying Shah Rukh Khan for either a screen-test for his film with Atlee or for just a recce-kinda trip.

Whether or not for a screen-test, Dadlani’s visit surely proves Shah Rukh Khan’s strong connection with Atlee’s next. This rules out the baseless rumours of how Shah isn’t part of Atlee’s next anymore because it’s coming & it’s coming really soon.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a double role in the film. It also rumoured that Nayanthara would be seen as a female lead, but just today, reports came out stating she hasn’t said yes to the role yet. As per a report, Atlee had narrated the entire script to the superstar in March this year. The actor was only too eager to jump on board this project, and Karan Johar will reportedly produce this film. The film will also feature some amazing action sequences.

Lastly, Shah Rukh Khan is also allegedly speaking to ace filmmaker duo Raj and DK. They may even collaborate for a comedy-action thriller.

