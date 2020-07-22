My Brother… Nikhil filmmaker Onir on Wednesday took to his verified Twitter account to deny a piece of news report claiming that he is part of the upcoming season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss.

“BIG NEWS. I woke up to read that I AM one of the contestants of #bigboss14 and I have NO CLUE,” tweeted Onir on Wednesday.

Onir also shared a news piece from a website, which claims he is a contestant of the forthcoming season of the show that goes on air in September. The unconfirmed report, which appeared in by ibtimes.co.in, also states that they have exclusively learnt the names of a few other contestants of Bigg Boss 14, even though the official list of participants has not been announced by the makers of the show yet.

According to the website, apart from Onir, Bigg Boss 14 contestants include television actors Mishal Raheja, Sangita Ghosh, Avinash Mukherjee, Shireen Mirza, Jay Soni, DJ-anchor Nikhil Chinapa, playback singer and standup comedian Sugandha Mishra.

Reacting to Onir’s tweet, singer Sona Mohapatra claimed that she too was approached for the reality show’s last season but refused to be a part of the “TV Tamasha”.

“Congrats Onir for being ‘falsely nominated’! Last year, I was pursued by various teams to join #BigBoss with big money and big promises, one, being marketed as the ‘nemesis’ of their ‘boss’ but I don’t need to get into a TV-tamasha to be so?,” tweeted Sona.

At the end of her tweet, the singer shared a ‘rock on emoji’ and wrote: “P.S to Kangana for refusing Sultan.”

Onir has also directed movies like Bas Ek Pal, Sorry Bhai! and I Am.

