EXCLUSIVE! Shruti Haasan Opens Up On The Existing Taboo Against The LGBTQ+ Community

Shruti Haasan has always been vocal about the LGBTQ+ Community in the country. Today when she appeared on an exclusive Instagram live session with Koimoi, she spoke about how there is still no change in the mind-set and the taboo around the community is very much there. She also expressed why she actively speaks about the cause and below is everything she has to say.

When asked if she sees any change in the mind-set of the society regarding the LGBTQ+ Community, Shruti Haasan said, “No, yes there is a supreme court ruling that now says that you can’t persecute and it’s not illegal. Which is fantastic because that is step one. There is a stigma which is really miss-informed. When somebody ask me why are people gay, I ask them why do you like women? Because you do, and that is the same with them. Would you like if I forced you that you will have to marry this man? No right? Then why are you forcing a man to marry a woman?”

Further explaining how it is as simple as this, she added, “It’s that simple and it’s a person’s choice. I think everybody should have the freedom to say this is who I am. And when people say it is against the rule of god, the rule of god is to is first to be kind. We are the ones asking for forgiveness and a second chance. So when we are asking for that we can’t say that god decided these people should be like this.”

Shruti Haasan then opened up about why she has been vocal about the same. “So I have always been vocal about it because I have friends in the LGBTQ community. And I have many people I care about who are gay or HIV+. And I don’t think, I as a friend could stand for a stigma against them,” Said Shruti.

On the work front, the actor-singer is all set to star in Laabam opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Krack alongside Ravi Teja. Both the films are in the filming stage and have come to a halt due the COVID-19 pandemic.