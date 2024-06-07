India’s Messi Sunil Chhetri Retires; Abhishek Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh & More Celebrities Pay Tribute Say, “End Of An Era”

It’s a sad day for football fans in India and around the world as legendary player and captain Sunil Chhetri has finally played his last match. The player announced his retirement after a monumental run as the captain of the Indian Football team. Touted as India’s answer to greats like Messi, Ronaldo, Beckham, and more, Chhetri’s retirement is emotional for many, including celebrities. Abhishek Bachchan, Sachi Tendulkar, and Ranveer Singh are just a few of the names that paid tribute to Sunil Chhetri.

In front of more than 58,000 spectators at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, Sunil Chhetri said goodbye to international football as Kuwait held India to a scoreless draw. The outcome may have hurt India’s chances of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, but the supporters temporarily forgot their disappointment when Chhetri completed a lap of the stadium and received a guard of honor from his teammates for his last match.

The 39-year-old striker has been the face of Indian football for many years, inspiring countless young people and leading the national team with unwavering dedication. After Lionel Messi, Ali Daei, and Cristiano Ronaldo, Sunil Chhetri is regarded as the fourth-highest goal scorer in the world. In his two decades of playing for India, Chhetri has scored 94 goals. After Sunil Chhetri announced his international retirement, Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to him.

Arjun Kapoor posted a photo of football legend Sunil Chhetri on his Instagram story, captioned “End of an era!”Thank you, Sunil Chhetri, for the memories, passion, and unmatched dedication.” Another avid football fan, Abhishek Bachchan, wrote, “Congratulations Cap on such a Legendary career! Seeing you play for the country and lead by example has been an honor. To one of the greatest ever Indian sportsmen… Thank you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Chhetri (@chetri_sunil11)

Don 3 Star Ranveer Singh added a crying heart emoji to Sunil’s retirement post. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also praised Chhetri for his extraordinary career, which included leading India’s national football team.

Sunil Chhetri is an exemplar athlete who has multiple laurels like the Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award and more to his name. And this captain will surely be missed.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates

Must Read: Did You Know Sanjay Dutt’s Son, Shahraan Plays Football For Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Al-Nassr? Maanayata Dutt Showers Praises On Son’s Skill!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News