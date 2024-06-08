Whoever has met, talked with, or worked with Shah Rukh Khan always has something interesting to say. From the directors and actors to cricketers from his KKR team, everyone has a warm story to share. The superstar has been ruling hearts for over 30 years with his movies and performances. Off-screen, he charms people with his interviews, speeches, and inspiring quotes.

Shah Rukh Khan has always been friendly with the media. However, for the past two years, the superstar has avoided giving interviews or posing for photographers. The first time SRK avoided the cameras, his fans were surprised, as Khan always smiles and clicks pictures. Now, one of the paparazzi talked about the Dunki star and his conversation with the superstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan & The Paparazzi

Mumbai-based photographer Varinder Chawla revealed Shah Rukh Khan’s conversation with him when they captured a video of the superstar after Pathaan’s release in 2023. Varinder said, “When Pathaan released in 2023, then my team had spotted Shah Rukh Khan and they sent it to me. But, I didn’t like it because it seemed like we were invading his privacy. And SRK seemed angry. Then I made a call to the actor’s PR, informed them about the video my team recorded and told them that I won’t be using it. And apologised to them on behalf of my team for invading their privacy.”

Varinder Chawla further told Hindi Rush, “You will not believe me, soon after my call, I quickly received a call from SRK’s manager who first thanked me and then informed me that Shah Rukh wanted to speak to me. I was in shock. From running behind his car to get a glimpse of him to getting a call from him, it seemed too unreal. I said, ‘Anytime’. We spoke for over five minutes. After speaking to him, I realised his love for his children, his son Aryan Khan. I too have children, if people went around telling ill and negative things about my children, I too would feel sad. He was so sad, upset back then, we didn’t care about that. We just kept complaining that SRK doesn’t give us photos and always hides his face. He is mad at the media for what they did with his son.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

After 2021, Shah Rukh Khan started avoiding the paparazzi and stopped interacting with the media directly. In 2021, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan was arrested at a Cruise in Mumbai for allegedly possessing drugs. Aryan had to spend 21 days in a prison in Mumbai. At that time, the media and camerapersons used to mob Aryan from all sides whenever he would step out for the hearing. Even the Jawan actor was hounded by the press when he visited in prison back then.

