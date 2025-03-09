Ne Zha 2 is all that people can talk about despite an MCU movie being in the theatres. The film created an unbreakable record in a single market in less than forty days. It is undoubtedly a worthy sequel, and filmmakers should take notes from it. Much has been said about the film’s accomplishments, and we will explore them in this article compared to its predecessor. Keep scrolling for more.

The success of the Chinese feature has brought immense pride to the people of China. The MCU movie Captain America: Brave New World suffered at the Chinese box office because of negative word-of-mouth and this juggernaut sequel. It is still registering the biggest dailies in a single market, and by Monday, the movie will surpass the second highest-grossing MCU movie’s worldwide haul as the sixth highest-grossing film of all time globally.

Ne Zha 2 vs Ne Zha

Ne Zha was released in 2019 and was the first Chinese-produced animated feature released in IMAX format. It was the debut feature of its filmmaker and animation studio with no popular actors in the voice cast. It was critically lauded and set numerous box office records, including becoming the highest-grossing animated film in China, the worldwide highest-grossing non-English language, and the globally biggest non-US animated movie of all time at the time of its release.

According to Box Office Mojo, it collected $726.22 million at the worldwide box office. It reportedly had a budget between $20 and $22 million.

Meanwhile, Ne Zha 2 is still raking in unprecedented numbers at the Chinese box office, becoming the first film to collect over $2 billion in a single market. The movie added $19.6 million over 156K screenings on its 6th Saturday, registering the biggest 6th Saturday in a single market ever. It has experienced a drop of -39.5% from last Saturday.

The film has hit a $2.01 billion cume in China in just 39 days. Its worldwide gross is $2.04 billion, and it will surpass Avengers: Infinity War today. The film collected $2.3 million in pre-sales for today, its sixth Sunday. It has broken and set numerous box office records, and to learn about them, check out our article on it here.

Therefore, Ne Zha 2 has surpassed its predecessor’s global haul in less than 11 days and continued to bring glory to the franchise. To date, the sequel has clocked in around 181% more collections than the 2019 blockbuster.

What does it mean for the franchise?

While Ne Zha laid the foundation by introducing audiences to a modern retelling of a classic myth, Ne Zha 2 elevated the franchise to new heights in storytelling and box office success. The sequel’s achievements underscore the growing influence and potential of Chinese cinema on the global stage.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

