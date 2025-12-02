Predator: Badlands emerged as the top-grossing film featuring the Predator at the domestic box office. Elle Fanning starrer is now aiming to beat the worldwide haul of Alien vs Predator this week. The film has been having a good run at the box office, but the arrival of new movies has slightly dented it. It is still holding strong at the domestic box office and is expected to earn between $90 and $100 million in its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, this 2025 release is the seventh installment in the Predator franchise. It has beaten the films in the main franchise and the two from the crossover movies to become the top grosser in the overall universe at the domestic box office.

Predator: Badlands at the worldwide box office

Predator: Badlands was released in November, and it is now in its fourth week. The film collected a strong $4.8 million despite losing 350 theaters in North America on its fourth weekend. Since it was a Thanksgiving-boosted weekend, the film declined by 26.5% from its third weekend. After its fourth weekend, the film’s domestic total is $85.09 million. Internationally, the movie’s total is in the same neighbourhood as the collection stands at $89.3 million, bringing the worldwide total to $174.4 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $85.1 million

International – $89.3 million

Worldwide – $174.4 million

Set to beat Alien vs Predator’s worldwide haul soon

Alien vs Predator is the highest-grossing film in the franchise, including the crossover movies. Released in 2004, it collected $177.4 million to become the top-grossing movie featuring the Predator. Now, Predator: Badlands is less than $4 million away from beating the global haul of Alien vs Predator and taking away the No. 1 crown.

Check out the global collections of films featuring the Predator

Alien vs. Predator (2004) – $177.4 million Predator: Badlands – $174.4 million The Predator (2018) – $160.5 million Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) – $130.29 million Predators (2010) – $127.2 million Predator (1987) – $98.2 million Predator 2 (1990) – $57.1 million

Predator: Badlands was released on November 7.

