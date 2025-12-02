Wicked: For Good had a strong second weekend because of the Thanksgiving weekend. It has helped the musical fantasy edge closer to another major milestone at the worldwide box office. The sequel has surpassed the global haul of Thunderbolts and is eyeing the global haul of Captain America: Brave New World, as well as a spot in the global top 10 of 2025. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Wicked sequel has received positive reviews from the critics. Like its predecessor, this film is also expected to be a huge commercial success following its impressive opening weekend. It has been directed by Jon M Chu with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum returning from the first film.

How much has the film earned domestically after its second weekend?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s musical fantasy collected $61.7 million over the three-day second weekend, with just a decline of 58% from last weekend when it opened in theaters. The film is running in 4,115 theaters in North America, which is 115 fewer than the number of screens Zootopia 2 is running in. Therefore, the domestic total of Wicked 2 is $269.2 million after 14 days.

Inches closer to the $400 million milestone worldwide

After its second weekend, the film’s international total is $121.8 million, and it’s expected to reach $150 million in its third weekend. Adding that to the film’s domestic total of $269.2 million, the worldwide collection reached $391.03 million, meaning it is inches away from the $400 million milestone. To be precise, Wicked: For Good is less than $10 million away from hitting the $400 million mark worldwide.

Surpassed the MCU biggie, Thunderbolts* worldwide

Jon M Chu‘s film is already the 14th highest-grossing film worldwide and has surpassed the $382.4 million global haul of Thunderbolts to achieve this feat. Its next target is Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World, which collected $415.1 million worldwide in its theatrical run. Wicked: For Good was released on November 21.

Box Office Summary

North America – $269.2 million

International – $121.8 million

Worldwide – $391.0 million

