Zootopia 2 has achieved the all-time biggest global debut for an animation with its impressive collection. The film has shattered several box office records. It has also entered the all-time top 50 highest-grossing animated films list in its opening weekend alone. The film is tracking to earn way more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and this is just the beginning. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animated sequel is the only Hollywood animation to have opened with over $200 million at the Chinese box office. It has also beaten the global opening collection of Ne Zha 2, the biggest animation to date. The Walt Disney Animation has also become the 10th highest-grossing film of the year in its opening weekend alone.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection worldwide

The weekend actuals reveal that it earned more than what was initially reported on its opening weekend. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Zootopia 2 collected $158.8 million over its five-day opening weekend at the North American box office. Internationally, the film collected an outstanding $401.5 million, bringing the global debut to $560.3 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $158.8 million

International – $401.5 million

Worldwide – $560.3 million

It entered the top 50 highest-grossing animated films ever list

According to The Numbers, the Zootopia sequel has already entered the all-time top 50 highest-grossing animated films list at the 47th rank in its opening alone. With its stellar $560.3 million debut, the animated film has surpassed films like Puss in Boots, Kung Fu Panda 4, Brave, and Despicable Me, among others, to achieve this magnificent feat at the box office.

The first film is in the top 15 with its $1.02 billion global total. Zootopia, released in 2016, is the all-time 13th-highest-grossing animated film worldwide. Zootopia 2 is currently tracking to earn more than that, so it might even break into the top 10 by surpassing Moana 2. Jared Bush and Byron Howard’s Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

