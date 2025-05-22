The eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible film series, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, is running in Indian theatres and will be released soon in the US. MI 8 has received positive feedback from many critics, but it is still not the best-reviewed Mission: Impossible film. With a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 79%, it’s behind four MI films, with the highest-rated one being Mission: Impossible – Fallout with a 98% critics’ score.

The Final Reckoning IMDb Rating – MI 8 Springs A Surprise

Critics’ scores for a popular film are not always equivalent to its IMDb user rating. And Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the perfect example. The latest MI installment currently holds an IMDb rating of 7.6/10. You might be surprised to know that only one MI film, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, has a higher IMDb rating of 7.7/10 compared to The Final Reckoning, which currently shares the same IMDb score as its immediate predecessor, Dead Reckoning Part One. You can check the IMDb ratings and ranks of all eight Mission: Impossible films in the table below. Films with the same IMDb rating are ranked equally.

All Mission: Impossible Films IMDb Ratings Compared

Now, it will be interesting to see how Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is received when it hits U.S. theatres tomorrow. The response from the American audience could significantly impact the film’s IMDb rating and ranking in the days to come. Until then, it’s a wait-and-watch game.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – Plot & Cast

Tom Cruise reprises his role as the daredevil agent Ethan Hunt. The story ostensibly moves forward with Ethan Hunt and his team desperately trying to prevent a powerful AI program, known as The Entity, from falling into the wrong hands, which could lead to far-reaching consequences on a global scale.

Besides Tom Cruise in the lead, the film also features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett in important roles. Like the last three Mission: Impossible films, MI 8 has also been directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer

