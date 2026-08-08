Gatta Kusthi 2 Worldwide Box Office Final Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)



Tamil sports comedy drama Gatta Kusthi 2 has wrapped up its theatrical journey. Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi witnessed a good run despite competition from Jana Nayagan and other rivals. It has concluded its run as the 8th highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026 worldwide. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Gatta Kusthi 2 earn in India?

According to the final update, Gatta Kusthi 2 collected 41.58 crore net in India. It enjoyed a 5-week-long run at the box office. Chella Ayyavu’s directorial could have enjoyed a longer run; however, its release on Netflix on July 31, 2026, diverted footfall. Including GST, the gross earnings have wrapped up at 49.06 crore.

Back in 2022, the OG Gatta Kusthi earned only 9.90 crore net in its domestic lifetime. In comparison, the sequel has made 320% higher earnings, which is a big win!

Gatta Kusthi 2 is a success!

The sports comedy drama was made on a reported budget of 27 crore. The producers raked in returns of 14.58 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 54%. With that, Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer wraps up with a plus verdict!

8th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, the sequel amassed 57.36 crore gross. This includes 8.30 crore, which it collected overseas. Gatta Kusthi 2 is the 8th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. It stayed behind Love Insurance Kompany, which earned 61.92 crore in its lifetime.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 worldwide (gross earnings):

Karuppu: 314.79 crore Jana Nayagan: 311.29 crore Parasakthi: 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 84.05 crore Blast: 77.01 crore Youth: 73.38 crore Love Insurance Kompany: 61.92 crore Gatta Kusthi 2: 57.36 crore Kara: 54.82 crore With Love: 39.74 crore

Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Closing Collection Summary

Budget: 27 crore

India net: 41.58 crore

ROI: 54%

India gross: 49.06 crore

Overseas gross: 8.30 crore

Worldwide gross: 57.36 crore

Verdict: Plus

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