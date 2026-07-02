Hera Pheri 3 Update: Will the comedy franchise ever be released?( Photo Credit – Prime Video)





Will Hera Pheri 3 happen or not? That’s the question fans have been asking for far too long. While there was immense excitement when the film was unofficially announced with the OG trio set to reunite in 2023, the project never actually went on floors. The trio reportedly even came together for an announcement shoot, but the video never saw the light of day.

Since then, fans have witnessed a rollercoaster of updates surrounding the film’s behind-the-scenes developments. Now, filmmaker Priyadarshan, who was set to direct the film, has officially exited the project.

So, will Hera Pheri 3 ever happen?

Priyadarshan strongly believes that Hera Pheri 3 will never make it to the big screen, and he has his reasons.

Interestingly, a few days ago, producer Firoz Nadiadwala had stated that although Priyadarshan was no longer part of the film, the project was still on track.

However, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Priyadarshan confirmed that he is no longer associated with Hera Pheri 3.

“To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screen due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant,” the seasoned filmmaker said.

When Paresh Rawal walked out of Hera Pheri 3

The first major shock came last year when Paresh Rawal exited Hera Pheri 3. The actor had immortalised the role of Baburao through the comedy franchise. Naturally, the news of his departure came as a huge disappointment to fans.

Interestingly, Rawal’s exit came as a surprise not only to fans but also to Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar. The latter had reportedly invested financially to secure the rights to the franchise. Following Rawal’s exit, Akshay Kumar also sent the actor a legal notice for leaving the film after accepting the signing amount.

However, weeks later, Paresh Rawal resolved the issue with Akshay Kumar and returned to Hera Pheri 3. That said, the latest reports from May 2026 suggest that the actor has once again returned his signing amount, along with interest, as he was reportedly unhappy with the terms of his contract and the continued delay in the film’s shoot.

What does Akshay Kumar have to say?

Earlier this year, during the promotions of his film Bhooth Bangla, which was directed by Priyadarshan and also starred Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar shared an update on the comedy film.

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Akshay Kumar admitted that there is still uncertainty surrounding Hera Pheri 3.

“Maybe something will work out… maybe we need to say a few prayers. But as of now, it’s not happening.”

Furthermore, the actor revealed that the film would not go on floors for at least another year. He also clarified that the issues extend far beyond scheduling and casting. However, he chose not to elaborate further.

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