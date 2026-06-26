Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review Quicker(Photo Credit –Instagram)

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle has begun on a roaring note, and the audience has embraced the film with open arms. The film is a perfect family entertainer, and I witnessed the nostalgia taking over the crowd as they kept whistling, shouting, and clapping throughout the film! For decades, the intermission in Hindi cinema has followed a sacred, unbroken ritual. The screen fades to black, and the word Interval flashes in bold, the house lights snap on, and audiences collectively rush for the exit to beat the popcorn queue or hit the restroom!

But if you are planning to watch Ahmed Khan’s comedy extravaganza, get ready to be hijacked by Khiladi Kumar himself. In what could be called the historic first for Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has pulled off a surprising stunt right at the interval block of the film!

Just as the first-half narrative wraps up, Akshay Kumar pops up on screen, entirely out of character, clutching a bucket of popcorn. He urges everyone to stay exactly where they are, and this is where the fun begins! The superstar urges everyone to watch a deleted song from Welcome To The Jungle!

The actor informs that the makers had shot a massive, visually stunning track featuring him and Disha Patani. However, as the film took shape on the editing table, they realized it simply didn’t fit anywhere into the screenplay without completely derailing the plot’s momentum. Rather than sending a beautifully shot song to the chopping table, they took a rather unconventional decision!

Team Welcome To The Jungle decided to show the song during the interval, because it has all the elements to entertain you! This interestingly caught the audience off guard. However, it is a bold experiment that breaks every rule of the theatrical experience. People who had already stood up to leave found themselves frozen in the aisles, laughing, and immediately walking back to their seats to catch the song ft. Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani!

Clearly, nobody is as unapologetic and as confident as Akshay Kumar!

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Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review: I Officiate Akshay Kumar As The King Of Comedy – Bachche, Boodhe & Jawan Come All, Laugh All!

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