Spy Universe Box Office: Decoding Overall Budget, Profits & Losses After Alpha’s Disaster! ( Photo Credit – Instagram/Prime Video)

Yash Raj Films’ ambitious Spy Universe, once considered an unbeatable franchise at the Indian box office, is experiencing a massive downfall with its last few unsuccessful attempts! The outcome? It has affected the franchise’s overall return on investment. Following a streak of hits with early entries, the franchise’s box office standing took a blow with consecutive misses, with the latest setback coming from Alpha.

Starring Alia Bhatt & Sharvari, along with Bobby Deol & Anil Kapoor, the 7th offering in the YRF franchise, and the first female-led Spy World in the franchise, the action thriller has almost ended its theatrical run at the losing end! The only saving grace for the film is that it did not end up as a flop, according to Koimoi’s parameters!

Alpha Box Office Budget & Its Impact On Spy Universe

Alpha is mounted on a budget of 100 crore and churning out a lifetime collection of 59.29 crore, it managed to recover more than 50% of its budget! However, the failure of Alpha at the domestic box office has dragged down the overall franchise ROI by another 12%, which is worrisome for the franchise’s overall standing!

Without Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha, the YRF’s spy franchises collectively stood at a net collection of 1973.64 crore in India, against a total budget of f 1258 crore for six films – including three for the Tiger franchise, 1 Pathaan, and 2 for War. The total return on this 1258 crore investment was 56.89%.

However, with Alpha’s failure, the franchise added another losing film to its tally, and a 100 crore budget to the total investment on the Spy Universe! But there was no return, and the overall return on investment dropped by 12%. However, the total tally of the entire Spy Universe crossed the 2000 crore net collection in India.

Decoding Spy Universe Box Office – Budget, Profits & Loss

Check out the films of YRF’s Spy Universe, along with their reported budgets, net box-office collections in India, profits, and verdicts.

Ek Tha Tiger: 75 crore | 198 crore | 164% | Super Hit Tiger Zinda Hai: 150 crore | 339.16 crore | 126.01% | Hit War: 158 crore | 319 crore | 101% | Hit Pathaan: 250 crore | 543.22 crore | 117.2% | Hit Tiger 3: 300 crore | 286 crore | Nil | Losing War 2: 325 crore | 288.26 | Nil | Losing Alpha: 100 crore | 59.29 crore | Nil | Losing

Total budget: 1358 crore | Total collection: 2032.93 crore | Total ROI%: 49.7%

Spy Universe Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the YRF Spy Universe at the box office with seven films.

Total Budget (7 Films): 1358 crore

Total India Net Collection: 2032.93 crore

Profit from Hits (4 Films): 766.38 Crore

Loss from Unprofitable Films (3 Films): 91.45 Crore

Total Net Profit (Cumulative): 674.93 Crore

Overall Franchise’s Return On Investment: 49.70%

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Check out the Alpha day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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