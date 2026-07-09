Rajesh Sharma Health Update: What Happened On The Sets of Prabhas’s Film?( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Actor Rajesh Sharma is a popular face of the Indian film industry. You might remember the 55-year-old actor from films like Bhooth Bangla, Mission Raniganj, Mrs Undercover, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3, and so many more. Currently, the actor is undergoing treatment in Kolkata after he suffered a suspected insect bite.

Reportedly, his condition remains critical and is being treated at a hospital in Kolkata. However, the insect bit him while he was in Hyderabad. So what exactly happened between his bite and hospitalisation? And why has the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded a probe into the matter? These are among the key questions that have emerged following the actor’s hospitalisation.

What Happened On The Sets Of Prabhas’s Film?

Rajesh Sharma was shooting for the Telugu film Fauji in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. The film stars Prabhas in the lead. According to reports, an insect bit Sharma on the film’s set. The actor did not immediately notice the insect bite or observe any symptoms. He continued with his schedule and travelled to Kolkata after wrapping up work in Hyderabad. The actor reportedly had shooting commitments in West Bengal. After reaching Kolkata, he reportedly began experiencing severe symptoms and distress. Doctors immediately hospitalised him. He is said to be in a critical condition. The makers and doctors are yet to disclose which insect bit Sharma or what complications it caused.be disclosed.

Why Is AICWA Demanding A Probe?

The Cinema Body, which ensures the safety of its members, immediately stepped up and demanded an impartial probe into the matter. The Telangana Chief Minister, Shri Revanth Reddy, received a letter from the body demanding a probe. They demanded that the producer of Fauji cover Sharma’s medical expenses, as the incident occurred on the film’s set. They also demanded answers as to why Sharma didn’t receive immediate medical attention while in Hyderabad.

“The incident raises several critical questions. If Mr. Rajesh Sharma’s condition became so serious during the shoot, why was he not immediately admitted to one of Hyderabad’s leading hospitals by the producer and production house? Was adequate emergency medical assistance available on the set? Were all mandatory health and workplace safety protocols being followed? What exactly happened at the shooting location that resulted in his health deteriorating to such an alarming extent?” read a part of the statement issued by AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta.

“The investigation should determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma’s medical emergency, examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene, and emergency medical protocols were followed, and identify any negligence on the part of the producer, production house, or any other responsible authority,” the post read.

Date: 08 July 2026



PRESS STATEMENT



AICWA Demands High-Level Investigation into the Sudden Illness of Actor Rajesh Sharma During the Shooting of Prabhas’ Upcoming Film Fauji at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad



The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expresses deep concern… pic.twitter.com/osBW9ro8PM — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) July 8, 2026

The AICWA letter also called for accountability from the responsible parties for the film and urged the authorities to take strict action against negligence.

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