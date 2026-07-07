Bhai Tera Star Hai Cast ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

After creating buzz with its first poster and quirky teaser, the makers of Bhai Tera Star Hai have now unveiled the film’s vibrant ensemble cast, giving audiences a closer look at the talented faces who will bring this comic entertainer to life.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of London, Bhai Tera Star Hai promises a fresh, energetic, and laugh-out-loud entertainer packed with memorable characters, infectious music, and youthful charm. The first poster is only a glimpse into Ajay’s world, with the makers promising a series of exciting reveals, events, music, and surprises in the weeks leading up to the film’s release.

Led by Raghav Juyal as Ajay Singh, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Niharika NM, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Naser Al Azzeh, and Dev B. Agrawal in pivotal roles. Together, the ensemble promises to add plenty of humor, drama, and chaos to the film’s entertaining world.

Presented by Eastwood Pictures, Bhai Tera Star Hai is an Eastwood Pictures & Indian Stories 2 production. Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, the film is written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B. Agrawal and produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani, and Vivek B. Agrawal. Bhai Tera Star Hai is slated to release in theaters worldwide on 30th July, 2026.

Bhai Tera Star Hai Teaser

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