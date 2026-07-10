Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1 Update! (Photo Credit: T-Series)

Dhamaal 4 is enjoying a lot of buzz. Indra Kumar’s directorial has opened to favorable reviews, and word of mouth is growing with every passing hour. But can the adventure comedy enter Ajay Devgn’s top 5 post-COVID openers at the Indian box office? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1 Potential

One expected Dhamaal 4 to at least score a double-digit opening at the Indian box office. The franchise enjoys a massive fan base, which is an added benefit. But it looks like Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh co-starrer may very well cross the 13 crore mark. It is facing competition from Welcome To The Jungle, Alpha, and Cocktail 2, among other releases. But most of these films are now earning on the lower end, which is another big advantage.

Where will it stand among Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID openers in India?

Dhamaal 4 is confirmed to perform better than Ajay Devgn’s most recent 2025 releases, except for Raid 2. Odds are in favor, and according to the currenr trends, it can easily surpass Bholaa, which earned 11.2 crore net on day 1. With that, the adventure comedy will enter his top 5 openers in the post-COVID era. However, it will likely stay behind Shaitaan (15.21 crore).

Check out Ajay Devgn’s highest opening days at the post-COVID box office (India net collection):

Singham Again – 43.70 crore Raid 2 – 19.71 crore Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crore Shaitaan – 15.21 crore Bholaa – 11.2 crore De De Pyaar De 2 – 9.45 crore Thank God – 8.1 crore Maidaan | Son Of Sardaar 2 – 7.25 crore Runway 34 – 3.5 crore Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – 1.7 crore

More about Dhamaal 4

The ensemble cast also features Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar, among others. It is jointly produced by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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