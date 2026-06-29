Suriya & T. J. Gnanavel Collaborate For Hombale Film ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Hombale Films has officially announced its next ambitious cinematic project. The well-known production banner has confirmed an upcoming venture with actor Suriya and Jai Bhim director T.J. Gnanavel, bringing together one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars and a filmmaker known for his acclaimed storytelling.

The yet-untitled film also features actress Kayadu Lohar in a key role. The announcement was made by Hombale Films, with production being handled by Vijay Kiragandur.

Muhurtha Ceremony Held In Chennai

The film officially went on the floor with a muhurtha ceremony held at the Park Hyatt in Chennai on June 29, 2026. Members of the cast and crew and several guests from the film industry attended the launch event.

Sharing the announcement, Hombale Films unveiled the project’s first official update on social media, confirming the collaboration between Suriya, T. J. Gnanavel, and Hombale Films. Actor Suriya and director T. J. Gnanavel have previously collaborated for the 2021 film Jai Bhim, which earned widespread recognition.

Vijay Kiragandur On The Collaboration

Speaking about the project, Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur said: “At Hombale Films, we have always believed that powerful cinema is born when passionate people come together with a shared vision. Collaborating with Suriya and T. J. Gnanavel is a step towards telling a story that is honest, meaningful, and will connect with audiences across the world.”

More details about the film, including its title and release date, are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Mollywood Times OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Naslen’s Film Industry Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News