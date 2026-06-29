Ranabaali Team Celebrates Director Rahul Sankrityan’s Birthday ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film, titled Ranabaali, alongside his wife Rashmika Mandanna, has generated immense buzz. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film draws inspiration from untold chapters of India’s rich history.

Ever since Ranabaali’s first striking look and character reveals, the film has heightened anticipation. The upcoming historical drama brings Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna back together on screen, with Rahul Sankrityan directing the ambitious project.

As the excitement around the film continues, the team came together to celebrate a special occasion. The makers celebrated director Rahul Sankrityan’s birthday with a heartfelt social media post, while lead star Vijay Deverakonda also shared a warm message for his longtime collaborator.

Ranabaali Team Celebrates Rahul Sankrityan’s Birthday



On the filmmaker’s birthday, the makers shared a candid picture of Rahul Sankrityan and praised his vision behind the much-awaited film. Rahul Sankrityan is known for his distinctive storytelling and ambitious vision, and his next directorial, Ranabaali, promises a grand cinematic experience.

Sharing the picture, the makers wrote, “Happy Birthday, @rahulsankrityan ❤️

To our visionary crafting #Ranabaali into timeless cinema❤️‍🔥”

Vijay Deverakonda Shares A Special Note

Vijay Deverakonda also shared a heartfelt birthday post for Rahul Sankrityan, reflecting on their second collaboration after nine years. Calling the director’s passion unwavering, and how he is right by his side while they do it again, celebrating their enduring creative partnership.

Sharing the picture, Vijay wrote, “Happy Birthday, dearest Rahul ❤️ Nine years after Taxiwaala, while we have grown into men, nothing has changed about your relentless passion to write meaningful stories and your calm obsession in bringing them to life. In just 2 films we have fought many battles and odds and saw our 1st film through big love and success. I am right by your side while we do it again”

He further added, “May the gods always favour you, guiding every story you choose to tell. I’m truly blessed and happy to be – #Ranabaali”

Happy Birthday, dearest Rahul ❤️



Nine years after Taxiwaala, while we have grown into men, nothing has changed about your relentless passion to write meaningful stories and your calm obsession in bringing them to life.



In just 2 films we have fought many battles and odds and… pic.twitter.com/1zX6TJctx5 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 29, 2026

More About Ranabaali

Set against the backdrop of colonial rule and inspired by little-known events from Indian history, Ranabaali is an epic historical action drama that features Vijay Deverakonda in a commanding warrior avatar, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying his wife, Jayamma.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series, Ranabaali also boasts a strong ensemble cast, including international actor Arnold Vosloo, further adding to its global appeal. Ranabaali is slated to release in theaters on September 11, 2026.

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