Kate Winslet Reveals It Was James Cameron, Not Leonardo DiCaprio, Who Drew the Iconic Rose Sketch in Titanic!

As we sail into 2024, we’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of Titanic, that legendary film that made hearts flutter and created cinematic icons out of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. And when you thought you knew everything about this maritime epic, here comes a jaw-dropper: it wasn’t DiCaprio who sketched Rose. Nope, it was none other than director James Cameron himself!

Winslet casually dropped the bombshell in a 2017 chat with Stephen Colbert, with fans gasping in nostalgia. “No, Jim Cameron drew that. Maybe no one even knows that until now,” she said, reminding us that the iconic “draw me like one of your French girls” moment has a creative mastermind behind it. Winslet also set the record straight about her attire during the scene, revealing she was in a bathing suit, not au naturel. Phew!

James Cameron: The Sketch Artist Behind the Scene

This revelation isn’t just a fun fact; it underscores Cameron’s hands-on approach to filmmaking. As the director of a three-hour film that felt like a mesmerizing whirlwind, he didn’t just orchestrate the chaos; he got down to the nitty-gritty. Winslet recalled that she sometimes gets requests to sign prints of that infamous sketch. “I don’t sign that one,” she quipped, adding, “It feels very uncomfortable.” Can you blame her? Who wants to relive that moment constantly?

And speaking of Titanic, Winslet reflected on its enduring legacy while promoting Avatar 2. In a delightful anecdote, she revealed how her daughter faced a bit of unexpected fame at school. Someone exclaimed, “Oh my God, I’ve seen your mom’s boobs!” Talk about an awkward conversation starter! Winslet laughed it off, proving that even Oscar-winning actresses have relatable family moments.

“It’s like Romeo and Juliet,” Cameron explained, pointing to the flick’s themes of love and sacrifice.

