The Anthony Mackie starrer Captain America: Brave New World might still be lagging behind when it comes to the box office numbers for a Marvel film, but it is surely enjoying the lack of stiff competition at the box office window currently. With a lesser competition, it is managing to establish a good stronghold at the box office. Let us take a look at the performance of the movie at the North American box office .

According to Luiz Fernando, Captain America: Brave New World earned 1 million on its 3rd Wednesday. This was a drop of 34.4% from its last Wednesday. However, it remained lower than the previous Captain America Marvel releases like Captain America: The First Avenger (1.5 million), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (1.8 million) and Captain America: Civil War (2.3 million).

When compared to the other President Day releases, Captain America: Brave New World’s collection remained lesser than Deadpool (2.2 million) and Black Panther (3.9 million). However, the Anthony Mackie starrer managed to surpass the collections of Sonic The Hedgehog (893 K), Fifty Shades Of Grey (813 K) and Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (871 K).

Captain America: Brave New World clocked in a 167.2 million cume at the US box office. It is most likely to beat the lifetime US box office run of Black Adam which was around 168.2 million cume. However, it is also aiming to surpass Captain America: The First Avenger’s lifetime US run this weekend which is 176.7 million cume.

The Anthony Mackie starrer will be able to avail this less competition at the box office until Snow White arrives in the theatres in 3 weeks. Captain America: Brave New World aims to attain between 195 million and 215 million in the US run. However, this target is not enough to match the scale of a Marvel film which makes this one an overall disappointing affair.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

