Mary Jane Watson was ready to strut her stuff in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. But she didn’t. Instead, she disappeared. Shailene Woodley wanted to bring that fiery redhead to life, but the final cut didn’t have her.

Now, let’s take a trip down memory lane. MJ first crashed the Marvel Comics party back in 1965—and nope, she wasn’t just another pretty face. She gave Gwen Stacy a severe run for her money! After Gwen’s exit, courtesy of the Green Goblin, MJ swooped in, ready to make sparks fly. Kirsten Dunst nailed it as MJ in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, while Zoë Kravitz brought her voice to life in Into the Spider-Verse.

When filming started for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in early 2013, everyone was splitting up about Woodley stepping into the redhead’s shoes. But then stuff got messy. The film was about Peter and Gwen’s complicated romance, played by the fabulous Emma Stone. Webb planned for MJ to have a cameo, but with villains like Electro (Jamie Foxx) and a major Green Goblin transformation on deck, MJ got the boot. Talk about a plot twist!

Picture this: MJ and Peter having some backyard banter would’ve been cute, but it could’ve taken the spotlight away from the emotional rollercoaster that was Peter and Gwen’s love story. As fans know, Gwen’s fate hit hard when she fell during a showdown with the Green Goblin. Webb wanted to keep the focus on their intense connection, and honestly, that makes total sense.

Fans were left dreaming of a third movie where MJ could finally shine, but Woodley was off conquering the Divergent series, leaving her Spider-Man dreams hanging in the air. Instead, the franchise did a full-on reboot with Tom Holland swinging into the MCU, giving us a fresh start.

MJ’s near miss in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 shows us how Hollywood can throw a curveball. Even without her, the film delivers severe feelings, keeping it real with Peter and Gwen’s love story. So, while MJ didn’t get to strut her stuff this time, her potential impact still lingers in the Spider-Verse. Here’s hoping we see her swing back into action someday!

