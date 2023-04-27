The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK successfully painted the California music festival, Coachella, to Pinkchella with its powerful performances. The band has set the stage of the festival on fire and have donned all kinds of s*xy outfits throughout their shows. Among all, Jennie’s white cutout outfit is undoubtedly our favourite.

Jennie, whose real name is Jennie Kim, began her musical career with the band in 2016 after training for it for four years. Apart from the group, the K-Pop star also focuses on her individual singing career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is among the most popular South Korean artists in the world. Not only her music, but her iconic dressing style is also something that her fans, BLINKS, follow. Jennie looked stunning in every piece of clothing that she donned during Coachella. But, one of her best was the white bodysuit with ample amounts of cutouts through which she flaunted her hot body.

On the second weekend of Coachella, or should we call it Pinkchella, Jennie slipped into an all-white Mugler cutout bodysuit with a stunning low-high hemline midi skirt. The SOLO singer showcased a lot of her s*xy legs through the outfit and also donned a matching Koma belted bra underneath.

Jennie completed her look with soft-glam makeup, smokey eyes and left her locks open. She paired the look with matching Charles & Keith steel-toe Jules Leather Chelsea Boots.

i’m obsessed with this white outfit on jennie pic.twitter.com/rjaZdlV8AJ — les ❦ (@talentjnk) April 23, 2023

Recently, Jennie shared a short video of her performing on the stage in the outfit on Instagram. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude toward her fans and wrote, “BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA Thank you to each and every one of our amazing blackpink crew who made this possible ! We love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

Let us know your views on Jennie’s s*xy outfit in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When ‘Joker’ Joaquin Phoenix Disagreed With Martin Scorsese’s Thoughts About Marvel Movies & Said “I’m Not A Snob, A F**king Cinephile…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News