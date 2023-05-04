Kim Kardashian has always been open about her s*x life and has not shied away from sharing every thought and concern she has about it. From expressing regret over her leaked s*x tape to wondering what it’s like to make love to her, she has said it all. The diva has also spilled juicy details about how she lost her virginity, apparently, to her teenage boyfriend, TJ Jackson. She also revealed how her mother, Kris Jenner, reacted to it, and it’s impressive.

The starlet and Jackson allegedly dated for a short period of time when they were teenagers. For the unversed, TJ’s full name is Tito Joe Jackson, and he’s the son of the brother of Michael Jackson. He’s also a musician and part of the band 3T. To know more about his and Kim’s affair, scroll on.

During an episode in Oprah’s Next Chapter, Kim Kardashian revisited the instance when she lost her virginity. While describing the moment, she said, “When I did want to have s*x the first time I was almost 15.” As per the book Kim Kardashian authored by Sean Smith, the diva made love for the first time with TJ Jackson. Back then, she was apparently dating the singer and wanted to ‘do it’ with him. The Skims founder made a wise call and went to her mother, Kris Jenner, for advice.

Kim Kardashian explained the situation to her mother and said, “I was like, ‘I think I’m going to, or I want to,’ and she was like, ‘OK, so this is what we’re gonna do, we’re gonna put you on birth control,’ and she was like, really open and honest with me.” Kim also revealed to People that she celebrated her 14th birthday at Michael Jackson‘s Neverland ranch and called it, “The most magical place on earth.”

TJ Jackson also talked about Kim and her family in an interview with Reveal Magazine and said, “I still talk to the family every now and then, though not too much because our schedules are pretty busy. I dated Kim when my mother passed away, so I was actually quite close to the family when I was young.”

Let us know what you think about Kim K's virginity story

