Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has often opened up about battling different scenarios in her life. Earlier, she was in the news for stepping down as host of this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. Last year, she was in news when she made headlines for quitting alcohol and calling it the best decision. Back in 2019, she called out Ellen DeGeneres when the latter claimed she didn’t get an invitation to her party.

Today’s throwback story we will tell you about the time when Barrymore had made the shocking revelation of being locked in an institution by her mother to battle her addiction. Scroll down to more in detail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During her interview with The Guardian in Oct 2015, Drew Barrymore had confessed about being locked. She had said, “They were pretty out there! But I realised, honestly, yeah, my mom locked me up in an institution. Boo hoo! But it did give an amazing discipline. It was like serious recruitment training and boot camp, and it was horrible and dark and very long-lived, a year and a half, but I needed it. I needed that whole insane discipline. My life was not normal. I was not a kid in school with normal circumstances. There was something very abnormal, and I needed some severe shift.”

She further added that she doesn’t regret her time there. Drew Barrymore added, “It was a very important thing to experience for me. It was very humbling, very quieting. Maybe it was necessary because I came out of there a more respecting person. And my parents didn’t teach me that, and life wasn’t teaching me that. I came out in a very different way… but I still was me.”

Well, it’s surely been an inspiring journey for the actress. Don’t you all agree?

For more such interesting throwback stories stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Drew Barrymore Once Defended Dakota Johnson For Being Called Out To Not Invite Ellen DeGeneres To Her Birthday Party (When She Did!); Netizens Call The Pair ‘Legendary!’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News