Andrew Garfield, who played Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man series. His version of the web-slinger joined the MCU with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man No Way Home. A few years ago, he revealed that his version would not get along with Iron Man. It would be contradictory to the personality of his character, whereas we have seen Tony Stark was like a mentor for Tom’s Peter Parker. Read below to know why and what Garfield said.

However, similar to the backgrounds of both Tom and Garfield’s Peter, things are very different after they got bitten by the radioactive spider and got their powers. Andrew’s version had to build his own pieces of equipment, while Tom initially did the same but then got immense backing from Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2021, Andrew Garfield appeared on GQ’s YouTube show Actually Me. He went undercover to answer fan queries. In that session, he was asked how his Spider-Man would have interacted with an MCU icon. Garfield shared that his version of Peter Parker would be suspect of MCU Iron Man.

Garfield said, “I definitely think Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man would be pretty suspect of MCU Iron Man. I think he would be a little turned off by the excess, the billionaire, trillionaire status of Iron Man. I think it would rub my version of Spider-Man the wrong way. But you know, maybe there could be some influence there. Maybe my Peter Parker could wake Tony Stark up to his own egoic drives a little bit. We’ll never know. Literally never know.”

Previously when The Avengers was released Andrew Garfield shared how bummed he was as he couldn’t be a part of that film. When he finally came to the MCU, we do not have Iron Man anymore. It would have been great to see his Peter Parker interact with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Henry Cavill’s James Bond Contention Challenged By One More British Actor As He Dethrones The Ex-Superman To 2nd Spot – Find Out Who

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News