Advertisement

Kylie Jenner is all about freeing the n*pple this summer in her latest Instagram post. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is known for her bold statements through her fashion. Her 345 million Instagram followers get to see the KUWTK star-making and breaking many fashion trends.

Her wardrobe is a haven for all the fashionistas and is filled with extremely expensive clothes, bags, shoes, and accessories. Her outfit from her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in Italy was to die for! Now, Kylie has posted another photo in a bikini that supports the Free the N*pple movement.

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner posed in a nude coloured bikini top from Jean Paul Gautier that had a realistic-looking n*pple on each cup. She captioned the post by saying, “free the n*pple.” The top blended with her skin making it look like she was n*ked. Jenner is vacationing in Utah with her friends and posed for the photo in Lake Powell.

Check out the post here

Her elder sister, Kim Kardashian, liked the photo with another 8 lakhs and more fans. Many commented on the NSFW pics with the fire heart emoji. Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika, wrote, “Free them.” While one user wrote, “woke up and chose shock value.” The cost of the entire piece is around $325 or Rs. 25 thousand.

Meanwhile, as Jenner is enjoying her hot girl summer, a debate started on Twitter regarding her being a ‘self-made’ billionaire. Though her latest net worth is reportedly $900 million, she was once labeled as a billionaire that too a self-made one. Fans disagreed with this, and some said it is Rihanna who should get this title.

Regardless of that, Kylie Jenner is pretty wealthy and lives a comfortable and lavish life, as seen in her photos. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Exclusive! Johnny Depp Is Indeed Returning For Pirates Of The Caribbean, Astrologer Predicts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram