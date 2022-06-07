It was an ugly trial in the Virginia court where both Johnny Depp & Amber Heard went loggerheads. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor along with immense support from his fans all over the world, won the case while the defendant has been asked to pay $10.35 million as damages.

The long-pending trial on the defamation suit is finally over. There have been reports that Amber will be appealing the verdict but there has been no update on the same yet. Meanwhile, we contacted renowned astrologer Pandit Jagganath Guruji to know what future holds for the actor.

“Johnny Depp will rise again and get back on track with his career soon. As per my readings, his work graph will pick up in a month or two’s time, probably after July. The work that he had lost will be back but this time the ball may perhaps be in Depp’s court,” Pandit Jagganath Guruji said.

But the most-asked question still remains whether Johnny Depp will return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise or not? Fans have been bombarding social media with questions and have even demanded Disney apologize to their Jack Sparrow.

According to Pandit Ji, Johnny Depp will indeed be a part of Pirates Of The Caribbean 6.

“Depp will be a part of the Pirates’ upcoming instalment after a year,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a statement, after the jury came up with the verdict, Johnny Depp said in a statement that “the best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.”.

The actor reportedly celebrated his big win at an Indian restaurant and splurged 48 lakhs on it. His musician friend Jeff Beck along with 20 others were a part of the celebrations!

