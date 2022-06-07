What happens when exes Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello run into each other? Well, it turns out they have a flirty encounter. The two singers were once one of the most beloved couples of Tinseltown. Their romance and endless PDA became the talk of the town, and the former couple wasn’t shy either.

Mendes and Cabello worked together, adopted a dog, and did much more as a couple. When they broke the news of splitting up in December last year, the fans were shocked. However, it was a cordial breakup, and since then, the two have been doing well.

They also have run into each other a few times, including recently after when they both performed at Wango Tango this past weekend. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ encounter tells us that seeing your exes is not always awkward. As per HollywoodLife, the Senorita singers “had a conversation” at the music event.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes also acted like “flirty best friends” ever since their breakup. “Of course, Shawn and Camila talked and had a conversation at Wango Tango. Although one would expect it to be awkward, it is not for them,” a source told the outlet. “It would be even more awkward for them to avoid each other and not say anything,” they added.

“This isn’t the first time that they have run into each other and, from an outside perspective, their interactions with each other are always kind of flirty, but not in a lusty sorta way,” the source continued. “They are more like flirty best friends who have a lot of love and respect for each other.”

Besides having a good breakup, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are focusing on their music. The Stitches singer released a song titled, ‘Don’t Go Yet,’ which some assume is based on Cabello. While she released the song ‘Bam Bam’ featuring Ed Sheeran.

