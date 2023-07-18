Harry Styles never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with his public appearances, especially with his fashion affair. All his fans love his gender-fluid style; besides his music, we all adore his down-to-earth nature. On to the series of new events, Harry’s wax portrait has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London, and it looks real beyond imagination. But it didn’t sit well with netizens, who are now trolling the singer on social media for a bizarre reason. Scroll below to take a look!

Harry is one of the most famous artists in the world, with a huge fan following on social media. He has over 49 million followers on Instagram and is currently on his ‘Love On’ tour; and his videos go crazy viral online from the live concert, and we can’t get enough of him.

Memezar’s Instagram took to their official handle and shared a picture of Harry Styles’ portrait from Madame Tussauds London, and it read, “Madame Tussauds London unveils a new wax figure of Harry Styles. This look more Harry Styles than Harry Styles.”

Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMEZAR • MEMES & MEME-CULTURE (@memezar)

Reacting to the post on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Men dresses like women in the name of style.”

Another user commented, “he looks like queen Elizabeth in her wild 30s”

A third user commented, “The ONLY wax figure that actually looks like the real thing”

A fourth commented, “Why does a young lad dress like a 70 year old woman. I swear he looks like he’s just robbed my grans closet.”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Harry Styles’ wax portrait at Madame Tussauds London? Tell us in the comments below.

