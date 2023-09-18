Pop titan Selena Gomez is a rockstar IRL. The singer recently made a head-turning appearance at the 2023 Video Music Awards in a stunning red dress flaunting her busty assets with a plunging neckline and making onlookers go ‘Look At Her Now’. At a time when the entire world is obsessed with looking skinny with the sales of Ozempic skyrocketing, Selena is a true blue body positivity icon who has never shied from flaunting her curves, and who can say she is not perfect?

Selena has remained unbothered by trolls despite multiple discourses on her weight gain. The ‘Taaki Taaki’ singer is unabashedly herself and often flaunts her curvaceous body in itsy-bitsy bikinis, proving she is an unstoppable force of nature to reckon with. Selena – who is also the most followed female on Instagram – also advocates for mental health.

Recently, we stumbled upon a few throwback pictures of Selena holidaying in Sydney, Australia with her gal pals. It was around the time the ‘Single Soon’ singer had just separated from her longtime boyfriend Justin Bieber, and everybody was curious to learn her whereabouts.

One of the paparazzi still showed Selena in her holiday spirit on a luxurious yacht wearing an orange string bikini with a pair of cheeky black bottoms. Selena Gomez was breathtaking and what’s particularly commendable about this one still was her showing off her curves like never before – the singer-actor did not feel the need to hide her belly folds or conceal her scars despite knowing she would be papped. She did not feel the need to suck her tummy in, serving some major queen behaviour on a hot plate.

Selena tied her hair in a messy pony with a scrunchie and accessorised the look with silver hoops. Check out the pic below:

After her paparazzi pictures went viral and incited gossip about her weight gain, Sel was quick to clap back at trolls, posting a video of herself having the best time of her life in her natural body, declaring real stomachs are coming back. She further put haters to shame with her empowering message on body positivity writing, “The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self-consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I wanted to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails.”

For the unversed, Selena Gomez has been battling from Lupus which can also lead to unprecedented weight gain. But, instead of making misery out of it, Sel takes pride in being her authentic self and that’s what makes her so ‘RARE’.

What are your thoughts on this empowering as heck throwback picture of Selena Gomez? Let us know in the comment section below.

