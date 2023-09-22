Pop singer Ed Sheeran gave a surprise to actress Courtney Cox by performing his new song ‘American Town’, which the singer told Courteney was inspired by ‘Friends’.

“Courtney, I wrote a song inspired by ‘Friends‘, the show that you were on, and I’m going to play it to you, if that’s alright,” Sheeran said in the Instagram post that captures the moment.

Proceeding to whip out a whole new English country style song, it went: “We’re a long way from home, haven’t seen you in so long.

But it all came back in one moment. And the years started cold but I didn’t notice at all and we found there’s a room with both in. We ate Chinese food in small white boxes. Lived a life we saw in ‘Friends’.

Your room it barely fits the mattress, wake up late for work again. The wind it seems to blow right through us

Down jackets are the trend

The rush of rushing deep into love.

English girl in an American town, elevator to the fifth floor out, ringing the buzzer then l be right down, I wish time would freeze.

Dungarees over the hoodie we’re out, three feet off the ground

Lost in love and we don’t wanna be found, it’s just you and me, an English girl in an American town.”

“That was really about the show ‘Friends’?” Cox asked.

“Well yeah, because you eat Chinese food in small white boxes, we lived the life we saw in ‘Friends’”, Sheeran responded.

“Oh my God, I love this, I love that,” Cox said, before jokingly adding: “Do I get paid?”

The song is part of his upcoming album, ‘Autumn Variations’. It describes an “English girl in an American town,” and name-checks the sitcom while describing the way the characters eat Chinese take-out, Deadline reported.

Sheeran has been working hard to promote the upcoming album, appearing at a hot dog stand, crashing a wedding, and showing the flag at other unlikely venues.

On September 20, he announced that he’d recorded an alternate live version of ‘Autumn Variations’, with each song performed in the living room of a different fan.

The studio version of Autumn Variations is out September 29, 2023.

