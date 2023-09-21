Riverdale, starring Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, and Lili Reinhart in the lead roles, is one of the most popular teen drama series, which came to an end after running for a spectacular seven seasons. Today, we brought you the salary of the cast of the series and stuck to the end of the series last month. The show was inspired by the famous Archie Comics, and it became quite a hit with the audience when it first came out.

The series premiered in 2017, and after running for about six years, it not only gave the actors immense fame but a handsome bank balance as well. It brought in some mystery elements to the show along with an engaging plotline that had a lot of romance in it as well, all the things necessary for a good teen show.

As per a report by StyleCaster, Variety reported the salaries of the lead stars of the series Riverdale, where Cole Sprouse was seen as Jughead Jones, KJ Apa in the titular Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom as of the shows season 3. According to that, KJ, Cole, Lili and Camila received a whopping $40,000 for each episode totalling $800, 000 for each season.

Although the Riverdale actors earn the same amount of money for each episode, their net worth differs a lot from the other. Cole Sprouse has been working since he was a little kid and thereby has the longest resume than his other co-stars, making his net worth stand at $8 Million as per Celebrity Net Worth, followed by his ex-girlfriend and the very talented Lili Reinhart, who played the role of Betty Cooper.

Riverdale’s Betty, aka Lili’s net worth, is around $6 Million, and she has been seen in multiple other projects apart from the hit teen drama series. Camila Mendes, who was seen in the role of Veronica Lodge in the series, also took a whopping $40, 000 per episode home, with her net worth standing at $4 Million.

Last but not least, the lead actor of Riverdale, KJ Apa, who was seen as Archie Andrews, also made a hefty $800,000 a season, with his net worth being around $3 Million. They surely took home quite a handsome amount apart from all the memories from the show and the audience’s love.

All seven seasons of the Riverdale series are available on Netflix. And for more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

