Lili Reinhart Slams Unrealistic Image Of Skinny Arms, Says 'My Body Dysmorphia Has Been Going Crazy'

Lili Reinhart’s “body dysmorphia has been going crazy” because she has been obsessing over the size of her arms.

The ‘Riverdale’ actress has slammed unrealistic standards of beauty and insisted most of the “skinny” limbs people see on pictures are only a natural size on teenagers as she admitted she regretted having “wasted” so much time worrying about her own biceps and triceps.

She wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: “I wish there were more average sized arms represented in mainstream media for women. My body dysmorphia has been going crazy because I feel like my arms need to be half the size they are currently?

“We’ve glamorized these skinny arms that, for most of us, can only be achieved if you’re a literal adolescent.

“I truly wonder how anyone survives or gets through this life without having severe BD. Maybe it’s a cruel amplified version in combination with my OCD, but damn. The amount of time I’ve wasted thinking about my arms in the last few months is insane. (sic)”

The 27-year-old actress hoped her admission would offer support to other women worrying about their bodies.

She added: “I wanted to throw my own thoughts out there to let other women know they aren’t alone.”

This isn’t the first time Lili Reinhart has spoken up about unrealistic beauty standards as last year, she blasted Kim Kardashian for her “ignorance” when she revealed she had lost 16lbs in just three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the ‘Riverdale‘ star fumed: “To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are … because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month… all to fit in a f****** dress?

“So wrong. So f***** on 100s of levels.

“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”

She told her followers to “stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entries image revolves around their bodies.”

Lili Reinhart added: “I am not generally an angry person but I swear to God, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram-story rants to release my rage.”

Speaking to Vogue correspondent La La Anthony on the red carpet, Kim had admitted: “I tried it on and it didn’t fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds down today.

“It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We’re having pizza and donut party back at the hotel.”

