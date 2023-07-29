Camila Cabello is not dating Rosalía’s former fiance Rauw Alejandro.

Although it was reported that Camila, 26, and Rauw, 30, had started seeing each other when they were spotted at some events together after he and Rosalía ended their engagement, insiders have insisted it is not true.

A source told PEOPLE: “It is 100 per cent not true. They just happened to be at two of the same events. They barely even spent time together at either event.”

Both Camila and Rauw were spotted at Inter Miami’s soccer game and the Premios Juventud awards show last week.

Meanwhile, Rosalía and Rauw were first linked in August 2021 and went public with their romance the following month. In March, they revealed news of their engagement in the music video for their song ‘Beso’.

However, they recently split, with Rauw taking to social media to insist the break-up was amicable.

He wrote: “Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a break, but in our case it was not the fault of third parties or infidelity. During this space that I am taking to absorb all of this, erroneous public allegations have emerged.

“And for the respect that I have for her, for our families and for everything we lived, I I could not remain silent and continue watching how they try to destroy the truest love story that God has allowed me to live.

“With nothing else to add, I love my fans very much, thank you for being there.”

And, Camila has been single since she and Shawn Mendes split for a second time in June.

