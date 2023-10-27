Top 10 Anime Shows For Beginners: Demon Slayer, Bleach To My Hero Academia, Here's A Complete List Of Must-Watch Shows For Every Animation Aficionados

A few of you may not be deeply immersed in the world of anime. In this article, we aim to introduce you to this vibrant culture and assist you in making an informed choice regarding your first anime series or movie to watch.

Our Koimoi crew is predominantly a bunch of passionate anime aficionados. The worldwide adoration of anime has skyrocketed thanks to its intricate narratives, exceptional animation, and captivating world-building. It’s a treat for those seeking quick thrills and immersive experiences. If you’re venturing into this genre for the first time, embracing subtitles is just a small, exciting step toward discovering a whole new universe.

We’ve meticulously assembled a selection of top-notch anime, tailor-made for newcomers, ranging from timeless classics to the freshest hits. It’s important to mention that not everyone here is a hardcore anime enthusiast. Some among you have yet to embark on the captivating anime journey, and the intriguing differences between anime and other animation styles could be a delightful revelation for you.

Anime, originating from Japan and known as such in English, refers specifically to animation produced in Japan. It boasts a unique animation style that sets it apart from other forms of cartoons. Its distinctive art style is easily identifiable, and it is renowned for its complex storytelling that weaves together multiple themes, character developments, and narrative twists. These intricate narratives consistently captivate and engage viewers, contributing to the enduring success of anime.

Komi Can’t Communicate (TV Series 2021–2022)

A seemingly aloof and elite schoolgirl actually grapples with severe social withdrawal and communication anxiety. An ordinary schoolboy becomes her friend and helps her break through her barriers to connect with others. Shouko Komi, a striking figure to anyone, secretly battles extreme social anxiety and communication difficulties, making it challenging for her to engage with people. Paradoxically, her beauty and stoic demeanor, which result from her anxiety, are often seen as signs of sophistication, making her immensely popular while hindering genuine connections. Komi’s initial interaction with Tadano takes place through writing on a blackboard, and she relies on a notebook to convey her emotions. However, she can communicate verbally through a cell phone. Her aspiration is to conquer her communication issues and make 100 friends.

In terms of tone, it’s peculiarly heartwarming, and that resonates deeply. We appreciate the relatability of the characters and the underlying message of the show. It boasts a compelling storyline thus far, making it a must-watch series.

Bleach (2004 – 2012)

Meet Ichigo Kurosaki, your typical high school student, except for one extraordinary ability: he can see ghosts. Since his youth, he’s had the unique gift of glimpsing spirits from the afterlife. But Ichigo’s life takes a dramatic turn when he and his two sisters face a menacing and ravenous entity known as a Hollow.

In the nick of time, Ichigo and his siblings receive assistance from a Shinigami, the enigmatic Kuchiki Rukia. Her duty is to guide benevolent spirits to the afterlife in Soul Society and to cleanse Hollows, sending them to the same destination. However, during the battle with the Hollow, Rukia sustains an injury and must pass her powers to Ichigo.

Armed with this newfound, otherworldly power, Ichigo plunges into a dark odyssey to embrace his destiny as a Shinigami. His solemn task: to maintain the precarious equilibrium between the world of the living and the sinister realm of the departed. Brace yourself for an intense and harrowing journey!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (TV Series 2019– )

Following his father’s demise, Tanjirou Kamado carries the heavy burden of sustaining his impoverished family on a desolate mountain. Despite their meager existence, the Kamado family manages to eke out a fragile semblance of peace and happiness. One fateful day, Tanjirou descends to the nearby village to scrape together a meager income by peddling charcoal. On his return, the enveloping darkness forces him to seek refuge in the ominous dwelling of a stranger, who chillingly warns him of flesh-eating demons lurking in the nocturnal woods.

Upon his eventual return home the following day, he’s greeted by a nightmarish tableau—a grotesque massacre of his entire kin. More horrifyingly, his lone surviving relative is his sister Nezuko, now transformed into a bloodthirsty demon. Enveloped in a maelstrom of fury and loathing, Tanjirou pledges a vengeance-fueled oath to annihilate his family’s murderers and stand by his sole remaining sibling. With the enigmatic and sinister collective known as the Demon Slayer Corps at his side, Tanjirou will stop at nothing to exterminate the demons and safeguard the fragments of his cherished sister’s humanity.

My Hero Academia (2016 – )

In a world where newfound superpowers called “quirks” have become increasingly common, with 80 percent of the population possessing various abilities, there are those left without any extraordinary gifts, including Izuku Midoriya.

From a young age, this determined middle schooler has dreamed of becoming a hero, even though the odds seem stacked against him. Izuku diligently studies and admires heroes, taking notes on their heroic deeds whenever possible. Then, a twist of fate intervenes: Izuku crosses paths with All Might, the world’s number one hero and his personal idol. All Might’s quirk is unique, one that can be passed on to a successor, and he chooses Izuku for this incredible honor.

Enduring months of grueling training, Izuku gains entry to UA High, a prestigious school renowned for its exceptional hero training program. The incoming freshmen show immense promise, and with his unconventional yet talented classmates and the looming threat of a villainous organization, Izuku is about to discover the true essence of being a hero.

Maid Sama! (TV Series 2010–2011)

Meet Misaki Ayuzawa, the standout star of Seika High School, a place dominated by guys. She’s a trailblazer, having snagged the title of the first-ever female student council president, all thanks to her unwavering honesty and hard work. Her mission? To make school life better for the girls. But there’s a catch – she’s not too lenient with the boys, earning her the infamous moniker of “Demon President.”

One fine day, a damsel’s distress call reaches Misaki’s ears, and she sets off to deal with the heartbreaker himself, Takumi Usui, the school’s heartthrob, fresh from rejecting a love confession. Misaki is fuming, but Usui is as cool as a cucumber.

Then, plot twist! Misaki stumbles upon Usui once more, and this time, it’s at a secret maid cafe where she moonlights. Mortified that her undercover gig is exposed, she swears to shield her reputation from Usui’s meddling. Yet, this enigmatic fella just can’t resist giving her a hard time, visiting the cafe to watch and teasing her relentlessly. When the stakes get higher, will Usui be able to keep the president’s secret? Buckle up for a fun ride!

Your Name (2016)

Meet Mitsuha Miyamizu, a small-town high schooler with dreams that touch the Tokyo skyline, and then there’s Taki Tachibana, a city-dwelling high school student juggling books, part-time jobs, and architect aspirations.

Just when you think life can’t surprise you any further, destiny decides to play a game. One sunny morning, Mitsuha opens her eyes in a room that’s definitely not hers, and suddenly, she’s Tokyo’s new sensation—in Taki’s shoes! Meanwhile, Taki’s in for a shock too; he’s swapped into Mitsuha’s serene country life. With intrigue and confusion in the spotlight, they dive into uncovering the secrets of this body-swapping riddle.

As the story in this anime deepens, their choices send waves through one another’s existence, crafting an enthralling narrative of destiny and chance that will hold your attention. So, prepare your popcorn, because this is an exhilarating saga of two spirits on a thrilling rollercoaster ride of fate that’s not to be overlooked!

Fruits Basket (2001)

After a harrowing accident claimed her mother’s life, the 16-year-old Tooru is left with no choice but to move in with her grandfather. However, his residence is shrouded in the eerie atmosphere of ongoing renovations, rendering her effectively homeless. Trapped by the suffocating fear of familial condemnation and determined not to become a burden to her friends, Tooru opts for a grim and solitary existence in a desolate tent within the unforgiving woods.

One ominous night, as she trudges back from work, her tent becomes a burial mound, buried under a landslide. In this moment of despair, it’s not a knight in shining armor but Yuki Souma, the “prince” of her school, and his enigmatic cousin Shigure Souma, a celebrated author, who stumble upon Tooru’s dire situation. They offer her shelter, but little does she know that this refuge comes at a sinister cost.

Upon arriving at the haunting Souma residence, Tooru unveils their unnerving secret: a curse that causes members of the Souma family to morph into zodiac animals when embraced by someone of the opposite gender. This is no lighthearted quirk; it’s a malevolent curse steeped in a murky history. As Tooru delves deeper into this abyss, encountering more tortured souls within the Souma clan, her kindhearted yet fragile nature is pushed to its limits, and she begins to unravel the chilling mysteries concealed behind the Souma household’s doors.

Black Clover (TV Series 2017–2021)

Asta and Yuno were abandoned on a bleak day at the same forsaken church. Their early years were marked by a grim discovery—the existence of the “Wizard King,” an elusive title reserved for the kingdom’s most formidable mage. In the shadows of that desolate chapel, they forged a solemn covenant, vowing to vie against one another for the elusive mantle. Yet, as time marched on, the chasm between them deepened. Yuno harnessed magic of formidable prowess and grace, while Asta grappled with the cruel hand of fate, cursed with a total absence of magical potential, leaving him no choice but to endure unrelenting physical trials in the desperate pursuit of latent powers.

Upon reaching the age of 15, Yuno received a magnificent Grimoire adorned with a rare four-leaf clover, while Asta was left empty-handed, devoid of any magical inheritance. This apparent disparity in fortune takes a dark turn when Yuno becomes the target of a ruthless individual named Lebuty, whose singular aim is to seize Yuno’s Grimoire. Asta, driven by unwavering determination, confronts Lebuty in a desperate bid to protect his friend. Despite being outmatched and teetering on the precipice of defeat, Asta summons a newfound wellspring of strength upon hearing Yuno’s resolute voice. In a tumultuous eruption of pent-up emotions and anger, Asta is granted a rare five-leaf clover Grimoire, the enigmatic “Black Clover,” endowing him with the power to vanquish Lebuty.

In the days that follow, these two companions embark on a perilous journey into a world fraught with danger, each resolute in their pursuit of the same unrelenting goal—to ascend to the exalted position of the Wizard King.

Undead Unluck (2023)

After binging her all-time favorite manga series, Fuuko Izumo’s life takes an unexpected turn. For a solid decade, she’s been the walking jinx, making anyone who crosses her path suffer extreme bad luck. It’s like she’s got a Ph.D. in unintentional calamity, even “accidentally” causing her parents’ untimely exits.

Now, imagine this: Fuuko is standing on a bridge, going about her own business when she unintentionally bumps into a peculiar gentleman, and he takes an unexpected plunge in front of a fast-approaching train. But brace yourselves! When Fuuko inspects the man’s mangled state, lo and behold, he’s essentially Mr. Regeneration, nonchalantly coming back to life as if it’s a walk in the park.

Meet Andy, the undying man, and get this, he’s as gung-ho about finding the exit door as Fuuko is. At first, Fuuko’s like, “Meh, another day in the life of Miss Bad Luck.” But soon, she’s on a mission with Andy to give him the best “permanent vacation” ever. Trouble is, lurking in the shadows is a mysterious organization itching to turn this odd couple into their strange ace in the hole. Time to laugh, cry, and wonder, “Can it get any weirder?”

Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu (1988-1997)

The 150-year-long impasse between the Galactic Empire and the Free Planets Alliance, both interstellar juggernauts, finally descends into darkness as a new generation of leaders emerges. Meet the idealistic military genius Reinhard von Lohengramm and the stoic historian Yang Wenli from the FPA.

Reinhard’s ascent through the Empire’s ranks, aided by his childhood companion Siegfried Kircheis, plunges him into the abyss of not only war but also the remnants of the crumbling Goldenbaum Dynasty. His quest: to liberate his sister from the clutches of the Kaiser and to unite humanity under a genuine ruler. Meanwhile, on the far side of the galaxy, Yang, an unwavering advocate for democratic values, must stand firm against the FPA’s trials and instill in his pupil, Julian Mintz, the grim reality of autocracy’s perils.

Amidst the war’s ever-increasing casualties, the clash of ideologies casts a long, ominous shadow. These two strategic maestros find themselves in the heart of darkness, questioning the true motivations driving their unrelenting struggle.

We’re absolutely thrilled to dive back into these shows, savoring every moment as we piece together this article. Our excitement knows no bounds as we imagine you experiencing them, perhaps for the very first time! And here’s the kicker – even if the first choice doesn’t quite hit the mark, don’t fret! Our anime treasure trove awaits, filled with adventures waiting for you to explore. Believe us; you’re in for an exhilarating journey, and there’s bound to be at least one that will sweep you off your feet on an unforgettable ride!

