Priyanka Chopra's HILARIOUS Quarantine Learning: "I Still Like Nick Jonas After Spending So Much Time"

Priyanka Chopra had been an avid user of social media since the beginning, and she has been a treat to her fans amid the lockdown. She keeps posting regular updates on her Instagram account, along with some sweet mushy ones with husband Nick Jonas.

She’s currently shooting for Matrix 4 in Germany and had some thoughts to share about how lockdown has brought her close to Nick. In a trademarked PeeCee style, she also made a hilarious comment about ‘still liking’ Nick.

In her conversation with Today, Priyanka Chopra said, “It only took a global pandemic for us to align our schedules together, but that was definitely a silver lining is to be able to be home. We moved into our new house, so we had time to kind of do it up together and incubate, which was great.”

On what she has learnt by bringing quarantined with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra said, “That I still like him after spending so much time with him. He’s great, and we would’ve never had as much time with each other as we got during this quarantine.”

On being productive amid lockdown, Priyanka Chopra said, “I mean I have to say I was very productive during this quarantine…I spent a lot of time on my health and wellness and eating right and being a creative person I guess I continued to work. I finished my memoir, which is on pre-order on Amazon, and at the same time, I have a developmental deal with Amazon, so I got a lot of shows done for them.”

Previously, Priyanka Chopra also opened up about her book to Bombay Times and had said, “The book will give you an insight into my journey in my words… it’s sort of the ‘in-between interviews’ version of my life, the public version versus my real story. People may see it as a fairy tale. I’m glad it was perceived so. I’ve always been private about my struggles which I will discuss in the book.”

That’s why Priyanka Chopra will always be our Desi Girl!

