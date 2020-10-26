Jacqueline Fernandez's Sweet Gesture For Her Staff Member Will Win Your Heart, Read Deets

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who debuted in Bollywood with Aladin in 2009, has been winning our hearts with her acting and goodness for over a century now.

The actress’s good side once again came to the forefront on the occasion of Dussehra present. Jacqueline gifted a staff member a brand new car.

“On the occasion of Dussehra, Jacqueline Fernandez surprised a member of her staff who has been with her since she made her debut in Bollywood, she gifted the staff member a car but didn’t know when it would be delivered. So, Jacqueline arrived donning the uniform of a traffic police inspector because she was on the set of her film,” a source said.

“Jacqueline Fernandez had gifted a car to her make-up artiste previously. She is known for being kindhearted and loving,” the source added.

In a video posted on social media, we see puja being performed on the set because the car was delivered at the set. Jacqueline Fernandez also shared a sneak peek from an upcoming fun project on her latest social media post.

On Sunday night, Jacqueline Fernandez posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen in police attire. In the image, the actress holds a coffee mug and flashes a grin.

“How was everyone’s Sunday?? Fun project coming up soon! #myhappyplace,” she captioned the image, which currently has 969K likes. Jacqueline Fernandez did not share any details about her “fun project” in the post.

The actress recently celebrated 46 million followers on Instagram by sharing topless pictures.

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen with Salman Khan in Kick 2. She also has Bhoot Police, which features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, followed by Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

