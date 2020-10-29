Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Vansh To Take Revenge From Krishna After She Pushes Him During Their Performance

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest-running shows of Star Plus. The show which began with the fairytale romance of Hina Khan and Karan Mehra has now shifted to the life of Shivangi Joshi aka Naira and Mohsin Khan aka Kartik.

The show always makes it a point to celebrate each and every festival on-screen and entertain the audience. The upcoming episode will see the kids put up the Ram Leela skit. Spoiler Alert! Continue reading further to know what will happen in the episode.

As reported by IWMBuzz, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s upcoming episode will see the entire Goenka family waiting to watch the kids performing the Ram Leela skit. As we all already know, Suhasini and Manish were not in favour of Naira and Kartik adopting Krishna. Now even the kids, Kairav, Krish and Vansh, will accept the fact that they do not like Krishna’s presence in Goenka family.

Suhasini says that if any other kids of the family get hurt because of Krishna, she will see to it that the girl is sent out. Her words seem to motivate the kids further. To know whether the kids will create a problem situation and take advantage of it, you need to have a look at Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episodes.

With what we have seen in the promo, Vansh will fall down on the stage because of Krishna. Now, this will surely trigger Suhasini’s anger. Whereas, Naira and Kartik look shocked and surprised. Check out the promo below:

In recent episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik can be seen constantly trying to explain to his family why he and Naira have adopted Krishna. The Goenka family seems unhappy and angry about why Naira and Karthik have adopted another child after becoming parents for the second time. Fans must have also seen that Naira and Karthik have changed the girl’s name to Krishna.

Now you tell us, what do you think about this interesting twist?

