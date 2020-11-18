Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan’s lil-munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has always been a rockstar, media’s blue-eyed boy. His cuteness has already gained him many followers on social media. He’s the favourite kid of paparazzi & many-a-times is seen talking to the reporters.

A throwback video featuring Kareena and her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore from Bebo‘s radio show What Women Want season 2 is going viral on the social media. In the video, the veteran actress expressed her concern about social media influence around Taimur.

She told Kareena Kapoor Khan, “Social media is a concern. Your child would be shaped by many influences. You won’t be able to control those influences. Later on, when he is grown up enough actually to access social media, he will be bombarded with so much information. I feel what the media does is builds you up and then suddenly dumps you.”

She also added, “Tomorrow, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will have a child and Taimur might be relegated.” To which Kareena Kapoor Khan replied that she’s hoping the same.

When Bebo asked, “What is the one thing that you think I am good at and the one thing that you think I could improve at?” Sharmila replied, “I like your consistency. I like the way you keep in touch because I know that if I sent you a message, you would invariably answer. Saif would, not Soha. Soha most certainly won’t reply. I mean, she will take time, but you will reply.”

On Bebo’s hospitality, Sharmila Tagore added, “If I am coming to the house, you will ask me what I like to eat, and I get what I want. That must be the Kapoor trait because you keep a wonderful table.”

“I have seen you when Tiger (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) was in the hospital and how you didn’t draw attention to yourself. It so happened that (September) 21st is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there, and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say,” concluded Sharmila on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s presence in the family.

