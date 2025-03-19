Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, aka TMKOC, has changed the lives of its actors completely. While actors like Dilip Joshi were already known faces in the entertainment industry, they became household names with this cult Indian sitcom. Similarly, several lesser-known faces also shot to fame with this evergreen show. One such name is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who enjoyed massive popularity due to the show. Today, we’ll be talking about one lesser-known fact about her husband.

Jennifer was a part of TMKOC for a long time. From 2008 to 2013, she played the character of Mrs. Roshan Sodhi (wife of Roshan Singh Sodhi). She was replaced by Dilkhush Reporter from 2013 to 2016, but in 2016, she returned to the show as Roshan and played the character till 2023. Over the years, she has built her fan base, and even today, fans miss her.

Many won’t know that Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal is married to Mayur Bansiwal. Mayur is also an actor. Unlike Jennifer, he didn’t make any significant mark in the Indian television world, but he has been a part of several big films, especially in Bollywood. He has appeared in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baazaar. Not just Bollywood but Mayur was also seen in a Kollywood magnum opus, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0.

Yes, you read that right! Mayur Bansiwal was a part of Shankar’s directorial, 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. This magnum opus, which served as a sequel to Enthiran, featured Mayur in very limited screen time but was seen as an important character related to Akshay.

For those who don’t know, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s husband was seen as the father of Pakshi Rajan (Akshay Kumar) in 2.0. In the film, he could be spotted in the birth scene of Pakshi Rajan.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal quit TMKOC in 2023 on the grounds of harassment allegations against the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi. She made serious allegations of mental and sexual harassment, sending shockwaves among fans. After her exit, Monaz Mevawalla joined the show as Roshan.

Take a look at Jennifer and Mayur’s picture together:

