Salman is the king of Bollywood and there is no doubt he is the king of the box office as well. Salman Khan is considered the most handsome man in the industry.

Every year on the occasion of EID & Diwali Salman comes up with his blockbuster movies. Which always crosses the 100 crores bar over the Boxoffice. There is no doubt that Salman is one of the most likeable actors in Bollywood.

A huge list of die-hard fans increases every day and these fans keep an eye on every move and news of their favourite action ”Salman Khan”.

Salman Khan is presently working on various movie projects which will be released in the coming months of the years 2021 and 2022. The movies he is working on are going to be blockbusters.

Here you can know everything about the upcoming films of Salman Khan which may break all-time records on the box office.

1. Antim: The Final Truth

This movie is the remake of a Marathi film, and “Antim” is ready to be released in the month of December 2021.

On 7th September 2021, Salman Khan released the first poster of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. Along with Salman Khan his brother-in-law, Ayush Sharma will also be there in the movie as he is playing the role of land mafia in the movie. Whereas, you will see Salman Khan in the role of a Sikh Police Officer. Moreover, Antim will be a movie of the drama & action genre.

2. Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the 1994 American film “Forrest Gump”. It is expected that Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan both will be playing cameo roles in this movie. Hence, without a doubt, the movie can be considered as an upcoming blockbuster movie because Mr Perfectionist “Aamir Khan” will also be there as a lead role in the movie. Having all the three Khans of Bollywood will definitely break all the box office records. The film will also be a surprise for fans of Salman Khan as they love to see him in cameo roles.

Initially, the film was announced to be released on Christmas- 25th December 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the production got delayed and the new date announced is 21st December 2021, which also falls on the Christmas weekend.

3. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Sajid Nadiadwala’s and Farhad Samji’s film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has undergone a name change process and is officially renamed as “Bhaijaan”. The movie will be featuring Salman Khan & Pooja Hegde in a lead roles. If we see the storyline of the film, it might be admired by all age groups and communities. Hence, we can consider this movie as a record-breaker too.

4. Kick 2

Kick 2 is the remake of Salman Khan starrer blockbuster movie Kick 2014. The movie Kick was a big success and earned great at the box office. Hence, it can be expected that Kick 2 will be a blockbuster too. Moreover, the movie is expected to be released by the last quarter of 2021.

5. Tiger 3: The Final Mission

Tiger 3: The Final Mission is the sequel to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif ‘Tiger’. Tiger was a hit at the box office and joined the 100 crore house. Hence, the fans are keenly waiting for “Tiger 3”. Moreover, making the movies more interesting there will be Emraan Hashmi playing the lead villain in the movie.

