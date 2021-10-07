Advertisement

Brock Lesnar has definitely charged up the WWE arena ever since he returned. The beast incarnate is still a box office puller but amidst it, the company is already searching for its next big thing. Yes, we’re hinting at Parker Boudreaux.

A few months back, we heard that WWE has signed a new talent Parker Boudreaux. He grabbed the limelight for similarities with Brock Lesnar. He weighed 300 lbs and similar body structure to Brock. As he was a college Football player, Parker has got a menacing physique.

A few days back, we heard that Parker is getting a new name before he makes his debut on WWE. And yes, this is what exactly happened. Signed in February 2021, Parker made his debut on NXT 2.0 under the name ‘Harland’. He shared a staredown with Joe Gacy, thus hinting us at a future rivalry.

Speaking about his look, Parker made his appearance with a shaved head.

It will be interesting to see how Parker carves his place in WWE.

Meanwhile, there are mixed reactions to his look on Twitter. One user wrote, “WTF did NXT do to Parker Boudreaux?!?!? LMAO.” Another one wrote, “I have no personal information on this so I’m not 100% sure, but I assume that WWE had Parker Boudreaux shave his head and change up his look to actively stop people comparing him to Brock Lesnar right off the bat.”

Speaking of real Lesnar, the beast is currently in a feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He’ll be facing Roman for a title at the pay-per-view, Crown Jewel. The event is scheduled to take place on 21st October 2021.

Stay tuned for more WWE updates.

