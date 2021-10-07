Advertisement

There is a lot happening in the Fast & Furious universe. Vin Diesel is currently prepping hard for the next films in the franchise. The 10 and 11 instalments are the last ones in the main series that has been running for the past 20 years. We know, it breaks our heart every single time we write that sentence and equally yours when you read it. The world of cars and fights for them has only enthralled us all and leaving it behind isn’t an easy thing. But worry not, a ray of hope has penetrated through the dark clouds of the finale.

It was a heart-breaking moment when Vin Diesel announced that they are now moving towards the finale of the Fast & Furious main franchise. It is divided into two parts, so we are technically two movies away from bidding goodbye to our favourite characters. Adding to that was the buzz around F9 that hit the big screens recently.

Now as we speak, the Fast & Furious creator has decided to give us hope and is saying the franchise does not end at they will keep writing them until it dies. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Gary Scott Thompson, the original Fast & Furious Screenwriter was in conversation with Movieweb about his TV series Las Vegas. Amid that, he was asked about the conclusion of the 20-year-old franchise, and he said, “I don’t think they see the ending that I saw, but I don’t think they see an ending either. It’s making too much money. Universal Execs have said, “Thank you for creating our Marvel Universe”. They are competing with Marvel. It’s like the only movies getting made out of our studios lately are Marvel, Disney, Fast & Furious, or D.C. Comics. These films cost a lot of money so they want to make a lot of money. They will write it until it dies.”

Meanwhile, the release date for the concluding instalment is already announced. Fast & Furious 10 is set to release on April 7, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

