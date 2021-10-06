Advertisement

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were one of the power couples in Hollywood. The two dated for nearly four years before calling it quits in 2019. However, the two have created many memories which fans fondly remember even today and one of them was at the famed tennis tournament.

The two have been together since 2015, and share a daughter, Lea de Seine Cooper-Shayk who was born in 2017. After they officially decided to split, the couple also amicably worked out how to share custody of their daughter.

While Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have kept their relationship private mostly, they were once spotted attending a tennis tournament at Wimbledon in July 2016. It seems they weren’t having the best time and the moment was captured on camera much to their embarrassment.

A Star Is Born director was seen having an intense conversation with his then partner Shayak who appears to be dabbing tears out of her eyes. She then went crossing her arms and refused to look at him. While it is not clear the two were really fighting, or what they could be possibly fighting about. But that didn’t stop netizens speculating wildly the way the Internet loves to do. Take a look:

I think Bradley Cooper is in a fight. pic.twitter.com/yKSSXs10mC — Micah Hart (@MicahHart) July 10, 2016

Bradley Cooper trying not to have a fight with his girlfriend in the middle of Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/B6yZWWLJTX — John Dabkovich (@JohnDabkovich) July 10, 2016

Some even speculated that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayak were fighting over his ex-girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk arguing @ Wimbledon. When Suki Waterhouse was seated just seats away. Mmmm. Bye! 😛🤔😏😋 — ine (@saintanyas) July 11, 2016

@sukiwaterhouse Girl you got him whipped so bad. I bet their Wimbledon fight was over you 😛😂😏 Don't blame him tho. You're a gem girl 👸🏼 — ine (@saintanyas) July 11, 2016

Irina Shayk also spoke about her breakup with Bradley back in 2019 during a conversation with Glamour UK. She said, “I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

