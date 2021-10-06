Advertisement

Less than a week after a judge granted Britney Spears’ request to have her father Jamie Spears removed as a conservator of her estate, the pop star has taken to Twitter to thank her activist fans for changing her life.

“#FreeBritney movement…I have no words,” Spears tweeted Monday.

“Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship…my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it…” said Britney Spears as per Billboard.com.

#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … pic.twitter.com/7OpsOKoHNc — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021

Britney Spears tweeted the message alongside a video of her vibing to Kanye West’s 2016 song ‘Fade’. ‘The Life of Pablo’ song peaked at No. 47 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went top 10 at Rhythmic Airplay.

Last Wednesday, L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny granted Britney Spears’ petition to immediately suspend her dad as conservator of her estate, saying that having him in the role no longer served the star’s best interests. Shortly after the decision was made public, Britney shared a video of herself flying a plane for the first time, noting on the Instagram post that she was “on cloud 9.”

Recently, Britney said that there is still a need for her to “slow down and breathe”.

she wrote on Instagram that: “Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do!! Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe !!!!! Only through self love I can pray a love a and support others in return !!!!”

This comes after a judge in Los Angeles ruled that Jamie Spears remaining in charge of his daughter’s estate was “untenable” and he was ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who has been appointed as a temporary conservator of the pop star’s estate.

